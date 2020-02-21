News
Several Units Destroyed In Early-Morning Fire At NW OKC Apartment Complex
Friday, February 21st 2020, 5:02 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Firefighters said at least 16 units of a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex are a complete loss following an early morning fire.
According to authorities, crews responded just before 5 a.m. Friday to the Summerfield Place Apartments near North Meridian Avenue and West Herfner Road.
Firefighters responded to the same apartment complex around 2 a.m. Friday for a small electrical fire that was put out.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Apartment residents were evacuated.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
A number of animals have been reported missing, firefighter said.
This is a developing story.