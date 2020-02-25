News
Tulsa's Gathering Place Announces Spring Break Events
TULSA, Oklahoma - Spring Break is right around the corner, and Tulsa's Gathering Place announced a week-long schedule for families to enjoy.
Spring Break at Gathering Place starts on Monday, March 16th.
Each day of the week has a different theme and hosts different free activities for kids of all ages.
Some of the themes include Read-A-Palooza, Nature Day, 'STEAM' Day, and I Love Tulsa Day. Over 30 local organizations will participate in the various activities.
