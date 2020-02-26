Fire Crews Respond To California Refinery Fire
Wednesday morning, fire crews were on the scene of a massive fire following two explosions at a refinery in California.
The L.A. County Fire Department said the explosions happened in a cooling tower at the Marathon Refinery in Carson, California around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.
The refinery is about 19 miles south of downtown L.A and just north of Long Beach.
Firefighters had to shut down a busy highway nearby due to smoke and say the flames could be seen for miles.
Wednesday morning crews were working to depressurize the system.
Witnesses reported hearing two explosions that they said rattled their walls and windows.
The Marathon Refinery is the largest on the West Coast and produces more than 3 million barrels of crude oil per day.
There is no word yet on what caused the explosion, and so far no injuries have been reported