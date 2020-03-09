Tulsa Co. Family Wants Harsher Punishment For Man Accused Of Fatal Hit-And-Run
Tulsa County prosecutors charged a man in a fatal hit and run crash that happened last month.
The victim's family said the charge is not harsh enough.
Gerome Rucker's family said although they're glad charges have been filed, it's not enough to bring justice.
The family of Gerome Rucker Jr. said he was the father of two and one of five tight-knit siblings and was irreplaceable to them.
"Nothing could compare to who he was to me," said sister Charlotte Capers.
Charlotte Capers said her brother was a landscaper, loved dogs, made everyone laugh and would do anything for his family.
"He was generous, kindhearted, amazing, energetic, the whole nine yards," said Capers.
Rucker was hit and killed last month walking near MLK Boulevard and 36th Street north on his way to his sister's house like he had many times before.
Tulsa police had Mark Brooks as a suspect in the case the very next days.
An affidavit said Brooks told them he didn't see anything the night before he told them he didn't see anything the night before and must have hit a deer.
Officers got a search warrant for Brooks' air bag control data. They said it shows Brooks swerved left one second before the crash.
It said Brooks had a big dent on the hood of his Ford F-150 indicating Brooks would have seen the body from the driver's seat.
They arrested Brooks for leaving the scene of a fatal crash.
Ruckers' sister said the charge isn't enough.
"Considering what it is that's a death, there is not enough time in the world that can pay for a life," Owens said.
The victim's first cousin, Jerome Owens, said he hoped to see a charge of manslaughter or even murder.
"You knew you hit somebody and kept it going," Owens said.
That's why the victim's sister, Regina Rucker, said they'll continue to fight.
"I want justice for my big brother. That's all I want," Rucker said.
The family said they are also pleading to get some sidewalks and lighting down MLK to prevent these tragedies from happening in the future.