Tulsa Police: Man Arrested After Dumping Trash, Chase
Tulsa Police have a man in custody after they said he dumped trash behind a business and then led officers on a chase.
Officers were out on patrol around 10:30 p.m. Monday night when they saw a man dumping trash behind some businesses near Pine and Mingo.
Police said when they stopped Jeremy Windle, he was inside a black truck that he said belongs to his friend.
They said when they started asking him questions about the truck, he ran off.
Officers were able to catch up to Windle and took him into custody.
Police said they aren't sure why he ran, but they arrested him for obstruction.
K-9 officers did a search of the truck but didn't find anything.
Windle is currently in the City of Tulsa jail. Records show he's scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.