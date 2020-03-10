News
1 In Critical Condition After Dangerous Crash In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Crews are on the scene of a dangerous crash near 71st and Memorial involving a motorcycle.
According to police a red truck was turning left into a shopping center when a bus turning the opposite direction began to turn into the Woodland Hills Mall. Police say the driver of the truck said she could not see around the bus and that's when the motorcycle slammed into her.
The motorcycle rider was wearing a helmet and is in critical condition at this time.