Wagoner Co. Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murdering 15-Year-Old
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Wagoner County man will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing a 15-year-old boy.
Cody Thompson was formally sentenced on Tuesday. The sentencing comes about a month after a jury in Wagoner County found Thompson guilty for first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse. The victim's family says it's the end of what has been a long process.
Thompson and another man Josh Herrington took turns shooting 15-year-old Brennon Davis back in January of 2017 and then set him on fire. Herrington took a plea deal and was sentenced to life.
Thompson’s first trial ended in a mistrial, but his second one ended in a guilty verdict last month. Davis’ dad tells us, the sentence will not bring him back, but it is a weight off of their shoulders after the long wait.
He wants people to remember his son.
“I don’t want him to be forgotten in any way shape or form,” said Doug Durant. “I mean his smile, he lit up every room he went into. He was the light of our world.”
District Attorney Jack Thorp says his number one goal, in this case, was to get justice for the family.
“They’ve been with us ever since this crime has occurred,” said Thorp. “They relied on us to bring them justice and it just feels good to bring them this sentence and to say that their son, we’ll never be able to bring him back, but we’re going to take his killer and warehouse him for the rest of his life.”
Thompson was sentenced to seven years for desecrating a corpse. He’ll serve that at the same time as his life sentence.