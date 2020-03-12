March Madness: NCAA Tournament Canceled Due To Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
The NCAA has made it official: no March Madness in 2020. Both the men's and women's tournaments have been canceled.
In a release posted to ncaa.org:
Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.
Already, conference tournaments had been canceled, and it had been announced that both Duke and Kansas would be pulling its teams from the NCAA tournament.