Okla. Leaders Have Mixed Opinions On Washington's Coronavirus (COVID-19) Measures
WASHINGTON, D.C - With concerns about coronavirus (COVID-19), leaders in Washington are working on a stimulus and relief package, as well as other measures to slow the spreading for American people.
A bipartisan movement has developed as leaders are working together to approve $8.3 billion in additional funding for public health agencies.
However, Oklahoma's delegation had mixed opinions on President Trump's move to ban travel to and from Europe and create other measures.
"I think that it is already here, so the ban on travel between here and Europe is not something I think is most effective," Representative Kendra Horn said.
Others don't believe stimulus spending is the right thing to do at the moment.
"We need to spend some more time to be able to think this through and not try to overreact," said Senator James Lankford.
Lankford mentioned that adding more debt to the U.S. is not wise considering a stimulus may or may not work.