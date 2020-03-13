Boston Avenue United Methodist Church Closes Due To Coronavirus (COVID-19) Concerns
TULSA, Oklahoma - Boston Avenue United Methodist Church closed at 5:30 p.m. on Friday due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.
Officials said the Boston Avenue UMC facilities will close through April 14th.
Officials said this means that no in-person worship, classes, or meetings will occur
Reverend David Wiggs said they're doing it out of an abundance of caution to keep the thousands of people who visit the church safe.
"We feel like we're in an unprecedented situation and we don't want to respond out of fear or panic, but we have to keep the welfare of people in mind," said Wiggs.
Wiggs said despite the doors being closed, they'll still have services, Sunday school, and essential meetings.
All of that, done through digital platforms.
"The church is more than a building,” said Wiggs. “It is the people. It's the community. We know now we have all kinds of ways to communicate. We broadcast our worship live on Sunday mornings, so we reach people that way."
Wiggs said they also stream services online and will explore other options.
The church is also closing their pre-school and had to reschedule a wedding.
The church is not the only place of worship watching it closely.
Transformation Church in Tulsa said they're stepping up cleaning efforts and encouraging anybody that is sick to watch online.
The diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma said they've advised catholic churches they can alter communion if needed.
And the Islamic Society of Tulsa tells me today they shortened their Friday prayers to 15 minutes to limit interactions because of the virus.