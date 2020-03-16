State Board Of Education To Meet To Discuss Possible Closure Of Schools Until April 6 Due To Coronavirus
The State Board of Education is having an emergency meeting Monday to discuss possible action concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The board is meeting at 4 p.m. Monday.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister released a statement ahead of the meeting. She said the board is expected to authorize the closure of all Oklahoma schools beginning March 17 until April 6.
“Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of Oklahomans,” Hofmeister said in a statement. “It is critical that we do everything in our power to protect the health of our kids, their families, educators and all vulnerable populations. That need outweighs everything else. The OSDE has been working around the clock, and will continue to do so, to ease the burden of schools during this challenging time.”
