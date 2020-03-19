Global Response To Coronavirus (COVID-19) Continues To Expand
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to sweep the globe at alarming rates, with more than 218,000 confirmed cases.
France is one of the latest countries to enforce a total lockdown. The police officers in Paris have set up checkpoints to stop all unnecessary travel amid the growing pandemic.
Officials say Italy is on track to pass China in the number of coronavirus-related deaths. The country is dealing with more than 35,000 cases and nearly 3,000 deaths after another 475 people died Wednesday.
In the UK, closures have extended to pubs, restaurants, and theaters with businesses relying on the government to rescue them. This week Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled a $400-billion stimulus package.
"We must act like any wartime government and do whatever it takes to support our economy," said Johnson.
Despite the growing number of cases officials say more than 85,000 people have recovered from the virus and some more good news for the first time since the pandemic started China is reporting no new local cases at the epicenter in Wuhan.