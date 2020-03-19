Okla. Tax Commission To Allow Deferred Tax Payments Due To Coronavirus
The Oklahoma Tax Commission will allow Oklahomans to defer paying their tax bills to the state due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Thursday.
Oklahomans will still be expected to file their state return by April 15 but they will be allowed to defer up to $1 million of state income tax (including self-employment tax) payments until July 15 without penalties or interest.
This will match the federal guidance issued by the IRS as a result of President Donald Trump's emergency declaration.
Corporate taxpayers will have a similar deferment of up to $10 million of state income tax payments without penalties or interest.
“This guidance is a proactive step to reduce the financial stress many hardworking Oklahomans and businesses are feeling during this time,” Stitt said.