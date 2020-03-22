News
Pittsburg Co. Man Killed In House Party Shooting
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma - Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris says a man is dead after shots rang out at a party.
Deputies say Samuel Nava was at a party at his dad's house near Kiowa when he started firing an AK-47 inside. According to deputies, it appears someone else shot Nava in self-defense but an investigation is still underway.
No arrests have been made.
Nava was previously charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill in 2016. He and was found not guilty of those charges.