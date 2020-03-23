Sand Springs Residents Still Dealing With Aftermath of 2019's Historic Flood
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - One of the hardest hit areas during 2019's historic flood was the Town and Country neighborhood in Sand Springs. Everything people worked for was gone, and even though the water receded two weeks later, this traumatic experience will never fade.
"In '76 we flooded, but we weren't out that long. At that time my husband was alive and we came back quickly. This time, we've been out eight months," said Naomi Jones.
Her yard was filled with piles of carpets and clothes, and inside her home was a muddy mess. That's why her brand new, white kitchen makes her smile.
"It's been a long time coming, but we're getting it back together," Jones said.
A team of crisis counselors have been knocking on doors in the hardest hit neighborhoods. They're checking on families, offering resources and just listening. According to the American Psychological Society, as many as four in 10 survivors can experience a mental or behavioral disorder.
"They're having nightmares. They're avoiding conversations," said Cathy Olberding with Counseling and Recovery Services. "They're not doing things that caused them pleasure in the past."
Olberding says thanks to a FEMA grant. the agency is providing free counseling and is already seeing flooding victims with signs of PTSD.
"We try to impress upon them that 'you had a really normal reaction to a really abnormal situation,'" said Olberding.
Ginger and Jim Mullins hauled three dumpsters worth of furniture out of their home. They just moved back after living in a motor home.
"I mean, they used HAZMAT suits the first few days in here," said Ginger.
As much as 33 inches of water wiped out decades of their retirement savings. As they continue to unpack, so is Naomi. Some neighbors have moved out and moved on, but she says the memories made here can never be swept away.
"I knew that God would take care of us and He certainly did," said Naomi.