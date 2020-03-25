Rogers State University Baseball Player Senior Season Over Due To Coronavirus Pandemic
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - A Rogers State University baseball player is reflecting on his career after his season was suddenly canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Cory Murphy was in his final season with Rogers State when he got word that baseball has been postponed.
"A lot of guys are just devasted, including myself, thinking that we might be done - careers might be over," Murphy said.
31 players make up the Hill Cat roster and 12 of them are seniors. When Murphy heard the news, it was a time for him to reflect on his career.
Related Story - Gyms Fight To Stay Alive Amid Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
“You hear you have to play every game like it’s your last, and it’s a lot different when the end of your career is staring you in the face,” Murphy said.
The NCAA is allowing spring sport athletes to return for another year and Murphy said if he decided to return, he will get a jump start on grad school.
"I would plan on starting my master’s in business and administration here at RS. I'm also getting married this summer. It would be a big life change. This game has given me so much, I would be more than willing to sacrifice for it," Murphy said.
"Life is a lot bigger than a game and when it comes down to it, the safety is the most important thing. I do respect their decision for what they did, but it is hard as an athlete to hear," Murphy said.