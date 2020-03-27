News
Bartlesville Chamber Of Commerce Sets Up Food Bank To Help With Coronavirus Outbreak
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - As grocery stores struggle to keep food on the shelves during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce started a makeshift food bank for families in need.
Leaders at the Bartlesville Chamber decided to setup a food bank on the front porch of their building in Downtown Bartlesville.
It's filled with non-perishable items that people can just come up and grab--no questions asked.
Operations Director Kenzie Froebe said it's staying replenished because every time someone leaves with food, other people in the community are donating even more food.
The Chamber said they plan to keep the food bank set up until the State of Emergency is over.