Muskogee Police Officer Tests Positive For Coronavirus (COVID-19), Officials Say
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Officials with Muskogee Police said an officer has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
Officials said the Muskogee County Health Department notified them on Thursday that the officer had tested positive.
Police said after the officer became ill with flu-like symptoms last weekend, the officer immediately self-quarantined at home.
Officials said the Officer seems to be recovering form the illness.
Officials with the Muskogee Police Department said they had prepared for the scenario and the plan was implemented immediately.
Officials said all people who were in contact with the officer have been notified.
Officials said four other officers, who where in in close proximity with the officer, are now self-quarantining but do not currently have any symptoms.