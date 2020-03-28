The total number of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 429 and an additional 16 total deaths due to the virus according to the Oklahoma Department of Health on Sunday.

That's an increase of 52 and 1 respectively from Saturday.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State) 429
Positive (Out-of-State) 2
Negative* 1205
Hospitalizations 140
Deaths 16


The state launched a website Friday to coordinate corporate PPE donations across the state to get critical protective equipment to health care professionals who are on the front lines of delivering COVID-19 care: ppedonation.ok.gov 

 

 