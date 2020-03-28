News
OSDH Reports 429 Positive Cases Of Coronavirus In Oklahoma, 16 Total Deaths
Saturday, March 28th 2020, 1:44 PM CDT

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 429 and an additional 16 total deaths due to the virus according to the Oklahoma Department of Health on Sunday.
That's an increase of 52 and 1 respectively from Saturday.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
|Positive (In-State)
|429
|Positive (Out-of-State)
|2
|Negative*
|1205
|Hospitalizations
|140
|Deaths
|16
The state launched a website Friday to coordinate corporate PPE donations across the state to get critical protective equipment to health care professionals who are on the front lines of delivering COVID-19 care: ppedonation.ok.gov