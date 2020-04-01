News
House Leaders Discuss Infrastructure For Next Phase Of Coronavirus Relief Package
House Leaders Discuss Infrastructure For Next Phase Of Coronavirus Relief Package
President Trump has made it clear he wants infrastructure to be part of a fourth coronavirus relief package.
"This is the time...It should be VERY BIG & BOLD. Two Trillion Dollars," the president tweeted Tuesday.
On Wednesday House leaders discussed specific infrastructure projects they plan to include.
News 9’s/News On 6’s Alex Cameron has the details from Washington D.C.