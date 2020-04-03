News
OSU Medical Center Takes Extra Steps To Prevent Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak
TULSA - OSU Medical Center in downtown Tulsa is taking extra steps to make sure they don't see a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
OSU Medical Center now has a white tent set up in the parking lot next to the emergency room to screen patients who may have COVID-19.
If you have to go to the ER, you will first need to go to that tent, that says 'ER Check-In' and describe your symptoms.
OSU staff will then decide if you can go into the main emergency room or if you have to be moved to a separate area.
Staff said they are also taking the steps to make sure the hospital isn't contaminated.
All employees of the hospital are being screened; they must enter the hospital through a different entrance and get their temperature checked before they're allowed to go inside.
The hospital said the emergency room is still fully open for those who need it.