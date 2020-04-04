News
Tulsa Church Donates Masks To Hospital While Delivering Donuts
TULSA, Oklahoma - People are doing good deeds throughout Green Country during the COVID-19 crisis.
On Friday, one Tulsa church decided to do two good deeds in a single trip. Parkview Baptist church bought 40 dozen donuts and some hand-sewn masks to Saint Francis Hospital.
Head Pastor Steve Lewis says that since their church has been closed they have not been able to give the donut shop their normal businesses and this felt like the perfect way to give back to local businesses and show support for nurses on the front lines.