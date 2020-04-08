Tulsa Public Schools Utilizes RSU Public TV For Distance Learning
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - Students across Oklahoma are taking part in distance learning right now, but not every home has access to high-speed internet.
RSU Public TV in Claremore is helping reach those kids.
In an effort to reach more students, Tulsa Public Schools says the district will work with RSU Public TV's "At Home Learning" program to broadcast lessons to students across Green Country.
"Not everybody in Rogers County, not everybody in Tulsa County, not everybody in Adair County have high-speed internet. When you get into rural Oklahoma, they don't have high-speed internet," said RSU public TV general manager Royal Aills.
He said without a connection to the internet, broadcast TV is the next best thing. Sequoyah Public Schools first came to the station with the idea to broadcast teachers giving lessons live on air.
"They're able to reach about 95% of our families and so all you need is a TV and the electricity to go with it, and we just felt like that was another layer of our distance learning plan," said Superintendent Terry Saul
He wants to reach as many students as possible, and with this program, kids across Green Country will benefit.
"So that's the beauty about this. It's just not about one school district, it's about everybody in all 22 counties serving northeast Oklahoma," said Aills.
The program will have lessons for kindergarten through 8th grade in a wide range of subjects like the arts, STEM, and physical education. Tulsa Public Schools joined the program along with the Tulsa City-County Library, which is providing storytime.
"I think any of our kids can turn on the TV and get something out of it," said Saul.
For a schedule of when the classes will air, visit RSU.TV. The program runs through the end of the regularly scheduled school year.