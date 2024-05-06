1 Injured In Shooting Near Riverside Park Apartments; Investigation Underway

Officers on scene said a man was shot and transported to the hospital around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting near the Riverside Park Apartments in the 75th and Riverside area.

A man called 911 after shooting the victim in the back side, according to police.

The shooter said he caught the victim attempting to break into storage units around the apartment complex and checking door handles on vehicles around the parking lot, police said.

Police said that led to the two getting into an argument, and the man who lives at the complex shot the victim.

Police said they are now speaking with the shooter and trying to get some more information.

The victim is considered stable and isn't experiencing complications at this time, police said.

