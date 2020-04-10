News
Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases At Tinker Air Force Base Rises To 16
Tinker Air Force Base reported one new case of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Friday morning.
The additional case brings the total of confirmed cases of the virus to 16 at Tinker.
According to Tinker officials, the new confirmed case has been away from work since March 20 and developed symptoms while away.
Starting Friday, anyone entering the commissary is required to wear a face mask, including workers and shoppers, officials said.