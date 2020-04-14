63 People At Grove Nursing Home Have Tested Positive For COVID-19
GROVE, Oklahoma - An April 14th report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows 63 people at Grove Nursing Center have tested positive for COVID-19, which includes 44 residents and 19 staff members.
“The state came down to the facility. They tested the employees and they tested the residents. Those tests arrived in Oklahoma City on 6 a.m. Saturday. We had he results back Sunday,” said District 5 Representative John West.
Local and state leaders said they started working together with leaders from the nursing home and the nearby hospital to make sure everyone had what they needed. Things like PPE were a major topic of discussion.
“We set up a lesion with the facility and our Delaware County Emergency Manger for things like PPE,” said West. “In the event that something catastrophic would happen with the residents of the facility, the hospital in Grove has enough beds, they have enough respirators. It was put out by Governor Stitt that they wanted all hospitals throughout the state to be able to support an increase of 40 percent. My hospital is confident that if needed, they could.”
“Opening up those lines of communication is important just so we know what they need and how we can help,” said Grove Mayor Ed Trumbull.
The nursing home said they are following CDC guidelines and said sick residents have been isolated and sick employees are in contact with the health department. They said they will continue not to allow visitors at this time, so families have been coming to nursing home windows to talk to their loved ones.
Nursing home staff said they are taking PPE donations, specifically face masks and face shields. If you would like to donate, call: 918-786-3223.