'It Gets To You A Little Bit': City Of Yukon Recovering After EF-2 Tornado

The National Weather Service reports that the tornado that touched down in Yukon on Sunday was at least an EF-2 storm. Now the people in Yukon are picking up around their homes and surveying the damage.

People in Yukon, which is less than 20 miles west of Oklahoma City, are picking up after a tornado ripped through the area on Sunday night.

The National Weather Service says early surveys show damage from at least an EF-2 tornado.

Raymond Gatto’s yard is filled with people coming to lend a hand after the tornado ripped through his home. It is hard for him to see the family house in this state.

“You get emotional at times,” said Gratto. “You think about it, you don’t know where it comes from. Being a man, you’re supposed to hold it together, but it gets to you a little bit.”

Gatto and his wife were inside when the tornado warnings went out. They had time to get their animals and get inside their storm shelter. Though the house is heavily damaged, Gatto is grateful to walk away.

“We’re alive and well,” he said. “The people and the citizens of Oklahoma—they show their true spirit here, they pull together.”

Next door, Jim Gill and his family are figuring out where to start picking up after the tornado shredded his home, barn, and fencing.

“We lost one of our horses and we lost most of our glass windows,” said Gill.

Gill says he has had a lot of support from his neighbors who stop by to see how he and his family are doing. While the clean-up will take some time, he is focused on what is most important.

“This is stuff,” said Gill. “We all survived. There’s some sadness there but we’ll move on.”

Both neighbors say they are not going anywhere. They plan to rebuild and make repairs to their properties.