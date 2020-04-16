Multiple Meat Processing Plants Close Due To Coronavirus (COVID-19)
The Coronavirus has infected hundreds of workers at meat processing plants in 5 states and counting.
More than 30 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the JBS USA meat packing plant in Colorado.
Earlier this week the CEO of the company announced the plant was closing down, at least until April 24th.
In Iowa, there is another major shutdown.
Officials at that the Tyson plant said nearly 200 of its employees tested positive.
In South Dakota, the Smithfields food plant was forced to temporarily close after around 300 people tested positive for the virus.
The company said the plant produces roughly five-percent of the country's pork supply.
But some experts said the average American shouldn't be concerned.
The bigger issue is the closure of plants, which disrupts the shipment of those meats and hits farms the hardest.