Owner Charged After Puppy Found In Abandoned Suitcase

<p>A woman is charged with felony animal cruelty after someone found a dead puppy inside a suitcase along a walking trail near Collinsville Lake.&nbsp;</p>

Sunday, April 29th 2018, 5:19 pm

By: David Prock


A woman is charged with felony animal cruelty after someone found a dead puppy inside a suitcase along a walking trail near Collinsville Lake.

Collinsville police say Shelly Standridge owned the puppy and refused to take it to a vet when it got sick. She told investigators she thought the puppy was dead and that her boyfriend had buried it.

Officers say the dog could have been in the suitcase for up to a month. During the investigation, officers learned that there were two warrants for Standridge in Tulsa County.

Bond has been set at $4,000.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 29th, 2018

July 4th, 2024

April 15th, 2024

April 12th, 2024

Top Headlines

July 14th, 2024

July 14th, 2024

July 14th, 2024

July 14th, 2024