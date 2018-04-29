Owner Charged After Puppy Found In Abandoned Suitcase

<p>A woman is charged with felony animal cruelty after someone found a dead puppy inside a suitcase along a walking trail near Collinsville Lake. </p>

By: David Prock

Collinsville police say Shelly Standridge owned the puppy and refused to take it to a vet when it got sick. She told investigators she thought the puppy was dead and that her boyfriend had buried it.

Officers say the dog could have been in the suitcase for up to a month. During the investigation, officers learned that there were two warrants for Standridge in Tulsa County.

Bond has been set at $4,000.