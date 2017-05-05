Gates Open At Keystone Dam

Friday, May 5th 2017, 6:13 pm

By: News On 6

The Army Corps of Engineers is releasing millions of gallons of water from Keystone Lake right now.

Osage SkyNews 6 HD pilot Will Kavanagh filed this report:

The Corps of Engineers out at Keystone Dam started releasing water Friday at about 1:30 p.m.

The lake is about 25 feet above level and they're saying with all the rain we've had it put it into flood stage, so they have to release that water so they can reduce the risk of flooding on the next storm.

Also as we looked around some of the campgrounds here, Pier 51 as well as the marina, we could see what 25 feet above normal brings. A lot of the docks and slips are shut down because the walkways are under water. As well as a lot of the campground sites.

Picnic tables are under water. They're going to continue to release water and as they do, there is going to be some impact on some of the operations going on downstream, such as the Gathering Place.