Former Tulsa Office Manager Admits To Embezzling Almost $900,000

<p>Federal prosecutors say a former office manager pleaded guilty Tuesday to embezzling almost $900,000 from a Tulsa company. </p>

By: News On 6

Federal prosecutors say a former office manager pleaded guilty Tuesday to embezzling almost $900,000 from a Tulsa company.

The U.S. Attorney's for the Northern District Of Oklahoma, Danny Williams says Monica Miller, 49, was responsible for employee payroll and paying vendors at the Dykon Explosive Demolition Company. She was charged in mid-March.

According to the plea agreement, Miller admitted she defrauded Dykon Explosive Demolition of $884,890 from 2009 to March 2015. Williams said Miller admitted to using a company credit card for personal benefit, sent unauthorized wire transfers to her personal bank account and falsified company bank statements.

Sentencing for Monica Miller is set for July 27.

Danny Williams says Miller faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.