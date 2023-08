OU Not Worried About Thin Air In Colorado

By: News On 6

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) _ Oklahoma players and coaches say they're not worried about the thin air in the Rocky Mountains when they play at Colorado.



Coach Bob Stoops says the air hasn't affected OU in the past in games in Boulder. The Sooners are 1-1 at Colorado since Stoops became head coach.



And offensive tackle Phil Loadholt grew up in Fountain, Colorado, and says the Sooners are in good shape and he says the air is mostly a mental issue anyway.