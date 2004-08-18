AEP-PSO does some tree trimming in some Tulsa parks

AEP-PSO made a tree-mendous donation to Tulsa Parks Wednesday. 

More than 20 tree trimming crews hired by AEP-PSO spent the day removing dead wood and trimming broken branches at three city parks.

By: News On 6

More than 20 tree trimming crews hired by AEP-PSO spent the day removing dead wood and trimming broken branches at three city parks. The trees were damaged by a big storm in early June.



Joe Roberts with Tulsa Parks: â€œBy getting rid of the deadwood, making the park a safer area to visit."



The crews worked Wednesday at Woodward, Owen and Philpott Parks.