AEP-PSO does some tree trimming in some Tulsa parks

AEP-PSO made a tree-mendous donation to Tulsa Parks Wednesday. <br/><br/>More than 20 tree trimming crews hired by AEP-PSO spent the day removing dead wood and trimming broken branches at three city parks.
Wednesday, August 18th 2004, 12:45 pm
By: News On 6
More than 20 tree trimming crews hired by AEP-PSO spent the day removing dead wood and trimming broken branches at three city parks. The trees were damaged by a big storm in early June.
Joe Roberts with Tulsa Parks: â€œBy getting rid of the deadwood, making the park a safer area to visit."
The crews worked Wednesday at Woodward, Owen and Philpott Parks.
