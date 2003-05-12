Fire task force formed to find suspect(s) connected with rash of vehicle fires

Fire investigators believe some 30 car fires sparked in Tulsa since November of 2001 are connected, and that's prompted action. <br><br>A task force has been created to investigate the string of automobile

By: News On 6

A task force has been created to investigate the string of automobile arsons. Tulsa's Assistant Fire Marshall says they believe the fires were set by the same person. The task force is working with Tulsa Police, the county sheriff's office and the ATF.



If you know who's responsible for the fires, you can call the Arrest Arson hotline at 596-2776. If your information leads to an arrest, the Citizens Crime Commission will pay you a cash reward, no questions asked.