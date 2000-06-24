Hotel Space Sparce For Upcoming US Open

There's no vacancy at many Tulsa hotels for a weekend a full year from now.<br><br>The U-S Open golf tournament- held last weekend in Pebble Beach, California - will be held in Tulsa next year.<br><br>So

By: News On 6

So many people are coming that nearly every hotel room in town is already booked for the event.



Hotels are referring people to other hotels as far away as Oklahoma City.



"The main point is that when these people are here, they're going to be spending an awful lot of money every single day," says Suzann Stewart, Tulsa Sports Commission.



Tickets are even more scarce than hotel rooms - they'll be available through a random drawing.



