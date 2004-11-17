A state environmental board recommendation has raised concerned from two Tulsa based car rental companies

By: News On 6

MIAMI, Okla. (AP) -- A one-dollar-a-day fee on vehicle rentals has been recommended by a state board to pay for government air quality measures.



But officials of two Tulsa-based rental car companies say they're going to fight the recommendation by the Oklahoma Environmental Quality Board.



Officials from Vanguard Car Rental and Dollar-Thrifty Car Rental say it's not fair to single out rental cars to raise money.



The proposal is the latest attempt to secure state funding to reduce vehicle air emissions particularly in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, the state's largest metropolitan areas.



The Legislature last year rejected a one-dollar fee on vehicle tagging that would raise about $1.75-million a year.