Arkansas Football Staff Changes

By: News On 6

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ Arkansas quarterbacks coach Alex Wood will shift his attention to the other end of the passing attack as the new receivers coach for the Razorbacks, head coach Houston Nutt said Tuesday.



Nutt confirmed Wood's move and two others as he completed a staff realignment preparing for next season.



In addition to Wood's shift, Louis Campbell _ who coached defensive backs last season _ will move off the playing field and into an office to become assistant athletic director, as athletic director Frank Broyles prepares to retire at the end of the year. Chris Vaughn, in the meantime, will move from an office job as director of on-campus recruiting to become safeties coach.



Campbell's new job will give him some responsibilities for football operations, but he will also have duties involving other sports and special events. He served as an administrator for eight years as football operations director following jobs as an assistant at Alabama, SMU, Oklahoma State and Arkansas and with Tampa Bay of the NFL.



Vaughn's switch also represents a return to familiar surroundings. Before moving to the recruiting post, he coached safeties or outside linebackers for seven seasons.



David Lee, hired from the Dallas Cowboys to take the place of former offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, will take over Wood's former duties as quarterbacks coach. Malzahn served for just a season as offensive coordinator after leading Springdale High School to a state championship.