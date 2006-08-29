Oklahoma City and Tulsa Police Looking For Vandalism Suspects

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Police in Oklahoma City and Tulsa are working together in an effort to catch several suspects believed to be behind recent vandalism in the two cities.<br/><br/>Oklahoma City Police

By: News On 6

Oklahoma City Police Sergeant Paco Balderrama says the vandalism includes graffiti on buildings, airplanes and railroad cars.



He says it appears two groups are involved in what's called a "tagging war."



After the vandalism, the suspects take a digital photo and place it on the Web site "MySpace.com" to challenge the other group.



Balderrama says the suspects in Oklahoma City are known only as "Cier", "Sage" and "Helok." Those in Tulsa are known only as "Norte", "Bepop" and "Ozone".