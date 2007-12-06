By: News On 6

Lori Fullbright anchors the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. news each night with Craig Day. She has been the station's crime reporter for 27 years. She has covered countless crime scenes and interviewed thousands of crime victims as well as hundreds of criminals and law enforcement officers. She speaks to groups all over the state about crime safety and how to avoid the current cons, frauds and scams.

Lori has traveled all over the world covering Oklahomans.

She went to Iraq, covering Oklahoma soldiers on the war front, flying missions in a Black Hawk. She went to Bosnia to cover the Oklahoma soldiers called up to help with that peacekeeping mission. She went to Spain and Italy and spent time on a warship and aircraft carrier, interviewing the Oklahomans who rescued Captain Scott O'Grady after he was shot down over Bosnia. She went to London to ride with Bobbies on the beat, to see how officers there do police work without guns. Lori was sent to Denver for nearly a year to cover the OKC bombing trials of Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols. She later covered McVeigh's execution. Lori went to St. Lucia to cover officers hunting for marijuana in the mountains. She also went to Atlanta to cover the bombing at the summer Olympics.

Lori graduated summa cum laude from the University of Missouri-Columbia Journalism School with a Broadcast Journalism degree and a GPA of 3.98. Before joining the News On 6 team in 1992, Lori worked at three other TV stations; KSPR-TV in Springfield, Missouri, KTVO-TV in Kirksville, Missouri and KOMU-TV in Columbia, Missouri.

Lori won the 2015 Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters award for best investigative reporting for her story on a wedding ring destroyed by the ME’s office and the 2014 OAB award for best news feature for her story on how easy it is for someone to steal purses out of shopping carts.

In 2020, Lori was selected as an honoree in the 50th Annual Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame. She is also a two-time Emmy award winner. One was for her coverage of a house fire that killed five people and the other for her coverage of a Tulsa police officer shot and killed in the line of duty. Lori’s other awards and honors include a Newsie by the Tulsa Press Club for favorite reporter in 2013; best investigative piece awarded by Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters in 2008; an SPJ award for investigative reporting in 2008, the Tulsa Police Department Citizen's Appreciation Award in 2005, Tulsa's Sigma Gamma Rho Status of Women honor in 2005. She was a Pinnacle Award winner in 2004, presented by the Tulsa Mayor's Commission on the Status of Women. She was given a Best of Broadcast award for best reporter in 2003 and a KATY Award for her story about a murder suspect who surrendered to her at the News On 6 studios.

Lori has also received the DARE achievement award and FHA/HERO Life Time achievement honor and is a former board member of the International Association of Cold Case Investigators. She's a former board member of the Citizens Crime Commission that operated the Crime Stoppers and Alert Neighbor programs and is a former member of the Operation Hope Prison Ministry board. In addition, she has taught broadcasting classes at Tulsa Community College as an adjunct professor.

Lori has been married to husband, Kevin for more than 20 years.