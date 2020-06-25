Oklahoma Court Of Criminal Appeals Denies Appeal For Michael Bever

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has denied the appeal for Michael Bever, convicted of killing five family members, to serve his sentence concurrently.

Thursday, June 25th 2020, 3:32 pm

By: David Prock


A decision by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals said that Michael Bever's sentence will not be changed.

Bever is convicted of killing his parents and three siblings, and trying to kill his other sister, who survived. Bever was sentenced to five life sentences, which he will serve back to back.

Bever's attorney says he thought the sentence went against what the jurors wanted and filed an appeal to get Bever a concurrent sentence.
