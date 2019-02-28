×
Thursday, February 10th 2022, 2:54 am
Muscogee Nation To Convert Former CTCA Tulsa Building To Tribal Hospital
Amelia Mugavero
The Cancer Treatment Center of America building in Tulsa won't lay dormant for long after the Muscogee Nation plans to transform it.
Top Headlines
Legendary Lawman: The History Of Deputy U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves
Craig Day
Bass Reeves was born into slavery, escaped during the Civil War, and eventually became a Deputy U.S. Marshal, out of Fort Smith, working for Hanging Judge Isaac Parker. Reeves would cross the Arkansas River, on the trail of outlaws across more than 75,000 square miles in Indian and Oklahoma territories. Many of them were killers.
3 Thunder Takeaways: Thunder Make It Mildly Interesting, But Raptors Pull Away For Seventh Straight Win
Nate Kotisso
The Raptors are playing their best basketball of the season. Much of that continued in their seventh straight victory Wednesday night, a 117-98 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.
Officers Receive Vehicle Information That Matches Description From Sledding Incident
Carley Crabtree
Broken Arrow Police received information on a vehicle, which matched the description from the latest media release. Officer Long made contact with the owner of the suspected truck from the video and still pictures.
Audit: Oklahoma Health Dept. Spending Violated State Constitution
Barry Mangold
A newly released investigatory audit found the Oklahoma State Department of Health lost millions from bad PPE purchases and violated the state constitution by paying up-front for supplies.
Silver Alert For Tulsa Man Suffering From Dementia
Carley Crabtree
A silver alert has been issued for a Tulsa man. Steven Dowda is a 75-year-old, white male.
Muskogee Mayor Reflects On Landslide Re-Election
Grant Stephens
Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman begins his second term after winning Tuesday night's reelection in a landslide. Coleman received more than 85-percent of the vote.
View More Stories