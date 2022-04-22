Bill That Would Expand Protective Orders In Oklahoma Passes Senate

A bill that would expand protective orders in Oklahoma has passed the Senate and is now headed to the House.
A Broken Arrow mother pushed for the legislation after she says her son, Stephen Bernius, was shot and killed by his roommate.
Bernius had requested a protective order but was denied, then he was killed two days later. Cody O'Bryan has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.
The current law says protective orders only apply to people in a relationship or if they're being stalked.