Bill That Would Expand Protective Orders In Oklahoma Passes Senate

Friday, April 22nd 2022, 7:21 am

By: News On 6

A bill that would expand protective orders in Oklahoma has passed the Senate and is now headed to the House.

A Broken Arrow mother pushed for the legislation after she says her son, Stephen Bernius, was shot and killed by his roommate.

Bernius had requested a protective order but was denied, then he was killed two days later. Cody O'Bryan has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

The current law says protective orders only apply to people in a relationship or if they're being stalked.



