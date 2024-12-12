U.S. Marshals Arrest Man In Tulsa After Mississippi Prison Escape

U.S. Marshals arrested Gregory Donell Trigg in Tulsa after he escaped from a Mississippi prison, where authorities say he bribed a prison captain to leave his cell door open.

Thursday, December 12th 2024, 5:17 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Tulsa who escaped from a Mississippi prison in an elaborate scheme involving bribery.

Authorities say Gregory Donell Trigg paid a prison captain in Mississippi to leave his cell door unlocked, allowing him to step outside the facility to retrieve contraband. Once outside, investigators say a woman Trigg knew picked him up and transported him to Tulsa.

The Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force said they were able to locate Trigg at a hotel near 41st Street and Highway 169 and took him into custody.

Trigg has an extensive criminal history, including a prior escape, kidnapping, assault and battery, burglary, possession of a firearm, robbery, and carjacking.
