Man killed, suspect in custody for overnight shooting at Tulsa motel

By: Jonathan Polasek

A man was killed in a shooting on Tuesday at a motel near Interstate 44 and Yale Avenue, according to Tulsa police.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 11 p.m. at the Studio Star Extended Stay motel and found a man with a gunshot wound to his back.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two people in the motel hallway.

Emergency responders performed CPR before transporting the victim to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The shooter fled the scene but was eventually captured and arrested, police say. The arrest is for the man having a gun as a felon.

The case will be sent to the DA's office to see if any other charges will be filed.

Investigators also found shell casings at a second location down the street from the motel.

A second person later approached motel security, reporting that someone shot at him in the same area. He was not injured.

Police have not released the victim’s name.