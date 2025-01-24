Tulsa Police warn of local money collectors in scam operations

Tulsa police are investigating a scam involving locals collecting money from victims on behalf of fraudsters, warning that these intermediaries could face charges.

By: Brooke Cox

-

The Financial Crimes Unit of the Tulsa Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying individuals suspected of involvement in sophisticated online scams.

According to investigators, scammers often pose as government officials or company representatives to demand money for fabricated reasons. While the primary suspects are believed to be operating overseas, they are using local individuals as “mules” to visit victims’ homes and collect cash in person.

Lt. Andrew Weeden said the tactic exploits victims' trust.

“I think some of these victims feel a little bit safer handing their money to this actual representative of whatever institute they maybe think they're talking to rather than taking their money out and putting it into a Bitcoin machine themselves,” he said.

Authorities warn that these intermediaries could face criminal charges if fraud is involved. Once the money is handed over, it is typically sent to the scammers and is almost impossible to recover.

The Financial Crimes Unit is asking anyone who recognizes the individuals in surveillance photos to contact Det. Sakewicz at financialcrimes@cityoftulsa.org.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Police ask anyone who contacts them to reference case #2025-300715.