Tulsa Police arrest 2 men accused of damaging churches in copper theft

Tulsa police arrested two men accused of causing extensive damage to local churches.

Friday, January 24th 2025, 4:54 am

By: Brooke Cox


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa police arrested two men accused of causing $200,000 in damage to two churches during copper thefts.

Officers said Christopher Wroten and Michael Elkins were caught stripping copper from air conditioning units at two churches near 51st Street and Yale Avenue.

Police arrested the pair at a motel earlier this week.

According to records, both men have lengthy criminal histories, including prior convictions for theft.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 24th, 2025

January 24th, 2025

January 23rd, 2025

January 17th, 2025

Top Headlines

January 24th, 2025

January 24th, 2025

January 24th, 2025

January 24th, 2025