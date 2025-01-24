Tulsa Police arrest 2 men accused of damaging churches in copper theft

Tulsa police arrested two men accused of causing extensive damage to local churches.

By: Brooke Cox

Tulsa police arrested two men accused of causing $200,000 in damage to two churches during copper thefts.

Officers said Christopher Wroten and Michael Elkins were caught stripping copper from air conditioning units at two churches near 51st Street and Yale Avenue.

Police arrested the pair at a motel earlier this week.

According to records, both men have lengthy criminal histories, including prior convictions for theft.