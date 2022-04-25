×
Watch Live: News On 6 At 6
×
Breaking News: Jury Reaches Verdict On 4 Out Of 5 Sentences For David Ware
×
Breaking News: Pawnee Authorities Investigating Possible Double Drowning, 1 Body Already Recovered
×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@6PM
LIVE
NOW
66°
Feels like 60°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (April 25)
Join the conversation (
)
Monday, April 25th 2022, 9:14 am
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (April 25)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (April 25)
More Like This
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (April 25)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (April 25)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (April 25)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (April 25)
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (April 25)
News On 6
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (April 25).
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (April 25)
News On 6
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (April 25).
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 24)
News On 6
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 24).
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 24)
News On 6
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 24).
News On 6 at 5:30 p.m. Newscast (April 24)
News On 6
News On 6 at 5:30 p.m. Newscast (April 24).
News On 6 at 5:30 p.m. Newscast (April 24)
News On 6
News On 6 at 5:30 p.m. Newscast (April 24).
View More Stories
More Like This
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (April 25)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (April 25)
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (April 25)
News On 6
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (April 25).
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 24)
News On 6
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 24).
News On 6 at 5:30 p.m. Newscast (April 24)
News On 6
News On 6 at 5:30 p.m. Newscast (April 24).
News On 6 7 a.m. Newscast (April 24)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's April 24, 2022 7 a.m. newscast now.
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 23)
News On 6
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 23).
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Discovery Lab Makes Learning Fun With Hands-On Experiments
News On 6
The Discovery Lab at the Gathering Place makes learning fun for kids through hands-on experiments. Each month, it features a new theme that comes with a daily activity exploring science.
Election Board Pulls The Plug On 'The Patriot', Allows Real Name To Stay On Labor Commissioner Ballot
Storme Jones
The State Election Board is allowing a labor commissioner candidate to stay on the ballot but ordered his nickname to come off.
Body Found In Shallow Grave Identified As Missing Woman, Suspect Faces 3 Murder Charges
Amy Slanchik
Tulsa County prosecutors on Monday added a new murder charge against a man already charged with murdering two women this spring. Terryl Brooks’ new charge comes after remains found in a shallow grave last week have been identified as a woman missing since January.
New Challenge To Tribal Sovereignty In Oklahoma To Be Heard By Supreme Court
Mallory Thomas
The U.S. Supreme Court will soon begin hearing arguments in the Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta case to decide whether the state has jurisdiction over crimes committed by non-tribal members against tribal members. The State of Oklahoma said the Supreme Court ruling in the summer of 2020 is confusing and they hope this weeks hearing will clear up some of the questions.
Pawnee Authorities Investigating Possible Double Drowning, 1 Body Already Recovered
News On 6
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office said it is on the scene of a possible double drowning in the Cowskin Bay South area of Pawnee County. According to Undersheriff Nick Mahoney, one body has been recovered and a search to recover another is happening now.
Congress Returns To Capitol Hill With Long To Do List After 2 Week Break
Alex Cameron
Capitol Hill is again buzzing with activity as Congress returns from a two-week break with a long 'to do' list and the Supreme Court hears arguments in cases of both national and local import.
View More Stories