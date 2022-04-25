Woods, Mickelson Among Field List For PGA Championship At Southern Hills

Monday, April 25th 2022, 4:35 pm

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson headline the field list for the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa this coming May.

According to the PGA, the full field will be set on May 9 and will include the top 70 players that have earned the most points through the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship. The field also includes the top-20 finishers from the 2022 PGA Professional Championship.

Woods recently made the cut and finished 47th at the Masters Tournament following his return from a car crash. Mickelson hasn't competed since releasing controversial comments regarding a rival golf league.

Tulsa is set to host the PGA Championship May 16-22. Ticket information can be found HERE.

To see the full field list of players, CLICK HERE.