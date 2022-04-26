OSU's Isaac Likekele Enters Transfer Portal, Forgoes NBA Draft

Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 11:28 am

By: News On 6

Isaac Likekele, a four-year starter for the Cowboys, announced on Tuesday that he has entered his name into the transfer portal as a graduate transfer and will not declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Likekele started all 30 games for the Cowboys in a season marred by an NCAA postseason ban related to recruiting violations.

He finished the season averaging 7.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

He is expected to receive interest from high-level schools after his stint in Stillwater, according to a college basketball source.