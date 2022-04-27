Cooking Corner: Mexican Chicken Salad

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen.
Marleta Giles from the OSU Extension is here making a Mexican Chicken Salad.
Ingredients
• 2 cups leftover diced or shredded chicken
• 2 medium tomatoes, diced
• 2 ripe avocados, peeled, pitted, and diced
• 1 cup corn kernels, either frozen or cut off precooked cob
• 2 scallions, green and whites, chopped or 2 Tbsp. chopped red onion
• 3 Tbsp. olive oil
• 2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice (from 1 juicy lime)
• Salt and black pepper to taste
Instructions
1. Put all the ingredients in a bowl and gently mix.
2. Add salt and pepper to taste.
3. Serve right away, or cover and refrigerate up to 2 hours.
NOTE:
*The chicken can be roasted, poached, or grilled-or use a rotisserie chicken from the supermarket. To shred, use your hands, or two forks, to pull the meat apart in opposite directions.
*You can add…
• ½ cup crumbled queso fresco or feta cheese or grated cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese
• ½ cup chopped bell pepper (any color is fine)
• ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
• 1 cup cooked of canned black beans, drained and rinsed in cold water
• 2 Tbsp. fresh or pickled jalapeno pepper slices
• ½ tsp. ground cumin
Enjoy!
Serving: 4
Nutritional analysis per serving:
Calories: 284
Calories from Fat: 22 g
Cholesterol: 16 mg
Sodium: 225 mg
Potassium: 600 mg
Carbohydrates: 15 g
Fiber: 7 g
Sugars: 6 g
Protein: 10 g
Marleta Giles-Nutrition Education Assistant
Community Nutrition Education Program
OSU Extension Center Tulsa County
OSU Extension Center
Tulsa County
4116 E. 15th Street
Tulsa, OK 74112
918-746-3706
Marleta.giles@okstate.edu