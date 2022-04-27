Cooking Corner: Mexican Chicken Salad

Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 2:17 pm

By: News On 6

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen.

Marleta Giles from the OSU Extension is here making a Mexican Chicken Salad.

You can check out many more recipes just like this one HERE.

Ingredients

• 2 cups leftover diced or shredded chicken

• 2 medium tomatoes, diced

• 2 ripe avocados, peeled, pitted, and diced

• 1 cup corn kernels, either frozen or cut off precooked cob

• 2 scallions, green and whites, chopped or 2 Tbsp. chopped red onion

• 3 Tbsp. olive oil

• 2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice (from 1 juicy lime)

• Salt and black pepper to taste

Instructions

1. Put all the ingredients in a bowl and gently mix.

2. Add salt and pepper to taste.

3. Serve right away, or cover and refrigerate up to 2 hours.

NOTE:

*The chicken can be roasted, poached, or grilled-or use a rotisserie chicken from the supermarket. To shred, use your hands, or two forks, to pull the meat apart in opposite directions.

*You can add…

• ½ cup crumbled queso fresco or feta cheese or grated cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese

• ½ cup chopped bell pepper (any color is fine)

• ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

• 1 cup cooked of canned black beans, drained and rinsed in cold water

• 2 Tbsp. fresh or pickled jalapeno pepper slices

• ½ tsp. ground cumin

Enjoy!

Serving: 4

Nutritional analysis per serving:

Calories: 284

Calories from Fat: 22 g

Cholesterol: 16 mg

Sodium: 225 mg

Potassium: 600 mg

Carbohydrates: 15 g

Fiber: 7 g

Sugars: 6 g

Protein: 10 g

Mexican Chicken Salad

Marleta Giles-Nutrition Education Assistant

Community Nutrition Education Program

OSU Extension Center Tulsa County

OSU Extension Center

Tulsa County

4116 E. 15th Street

Tulsa, OK 74112

918-746-3706

Marleta.giles@okstate.edu